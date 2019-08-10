Credit Agricole S A Lifted Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $2.33 Million; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $1.58 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 23,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 329.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 71,152 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,449 shares to 9,270 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,825 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 4.23M shares. Family Management has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Smith Moore And Co has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kansas-based Samson Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 17.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Republic Management owns 1.52M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Stock Yards Bancorporation Comm, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,358 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.66% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Plante Moran Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,481 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited has invested 0.16% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.47% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.01% or 54,541 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.03% or 8,996 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Llc has 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 68,236 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 80,564 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company reported 715,157 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communications holds 15,316 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 37,106 shares. Brant Point Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,721 shares. Ww Asset has 32,159 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 42,343 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 730,092 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,331 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 25 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated New York accumulated 14,613 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 988,016 shares. Guardian Trust Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,250 shares.

