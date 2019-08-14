Credit Agricole S A Lifted Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding by $3.40 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Upped Its Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Share Price Rose

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 169.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 26,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 41,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 15,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 128,523 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 136,071 shares. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 18,851 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 4,612 shares. Barr E S invested in 0.31% or 32,654 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 24,841 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,431 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 0.01% or 10,681 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 21,189 shares. Regent Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. Hbk Invs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 5,186 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,289 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 198,109 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4.08M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 66,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 54 shares.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 5,622 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.