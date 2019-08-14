Credit Agricole S A Lifted Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake by $1.67 Million; Market Value Rose; Csx (CSX) Market Value Declined While Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 82.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 21,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 48,652 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 26,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 67,450 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 7,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 226,650 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 38,276 shares to 47,266 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,998 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: CFTC Contradicts LedgerX BTC Futures Approval Claim, ICE CEO: Bakkt to Launch Soon, Gibraltar Licenses Crypto Derivatives Trader and UAE to Launch Blockchain Consortium for Businesses – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Arrow has invested 0.92% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Creative Planning accumulated 14,589 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0.12% or 2.75M shares. Bancorporation Of The West reported 10,727 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct invested in 51,763 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 3,822 shares. 3,763 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,178 shares. Spectrum Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 251,138 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 1.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Alphamark Ltd Liability Co stated it has 56,877 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares to 9,228 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 38,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund (BND).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Worries Keep Dow from Another New High – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CSX Stock Dropped 10% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.