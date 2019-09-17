Credit Agricole S A Lifted Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Share Value Rose; As Allergan (AGN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Callahan Advisors Lowered by $450,900 Its Position

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 16,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 84,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 67,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 6.47M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allergan Inc (AGN) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 12,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 15,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allergan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $165.56. About 1.82 million shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 23/03/2018 – ALLERGAN RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Allergan to sell multibillion-dollar women’s health and infectious disease units after strategic review; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – Allergan Continues Process of Evaluating Full Range of Potential Strategic Actions; 10/04/2018 – Allergan at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 29/05/2018 – Allergan Recalls Taytulla Birth-Control Packs After Pills Placed Out of Order; 02/05/2018 – Allergan to Present Data from a Robust Mental Health Clinical Program at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2018 Annual

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 4,449 shares. Gideon Cap reported 6,749 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 106,164 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corp has 70,957 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. High Pointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,820 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 356,751 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Accuvest Advsrs reported 8,672 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.15% or 15,975 shares. Holderness Investments Company reported 5,705 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 128,176 shares to 41,824 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold AGN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associates reported 2,000 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Com holds 12,774 shares. 6 are held by Services Corp. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 3,982 shares. Staley Advisers Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,400 shares. American Commerce accumulated 33 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 145 shares.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3,243 shares to 58,984 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).