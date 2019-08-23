Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Held by Bluefin Trading Llc

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.48. About 53,217 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 3.06 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.03% or 750 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 38,400 shares. London Company Of Virginia has 261,864 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 4,731 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.05% or 344,260 shares. Par Cap Mgmt holds 3.61% or 2.16M shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argi Services Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,289 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 586 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 26,406 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,941 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Principal Fin Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 158,508 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars Com Inc by 14,123 shares to 91,319 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,390 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Ptnrs Lc holds 3.73% or 826,622 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 109,604 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3,841 shares stake. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 105,149 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,665 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 8,652 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 1.11% stake. Dock Street Asset stated it has 3,946 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 35,056 were reported by George Kaiser Family Foundation. Shelton accumulated 0.69% or 17,593 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,308 shares. Polaris Cap Ltd Liability owns 1.88% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 445,429 shares. 74,688 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Clal Insurance Enter has 275,000 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 357,752 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 24,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,869 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.