Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Viacom (VIAB) Stake Increased by Midas Management Corp

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 170.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 1.69M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – NOGGIN, Nickelodeon’s Preschool Subscription Service, Expands Educational Offerings with Addition of New Spanish-Language Content; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 166.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 58,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,281 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 12.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd stated it has 19,116 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. New York-based Centre Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cheviot Value Ltd Liability accumulated 0.15% or 6,193 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stadion Money Management Ltd holds 19,735 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 3.77 million shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Ancora Advsr Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 42,282 shares. Opus Mgmt holds 80,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 27,329 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.42 million were reported by Sterling Management Lc. 1.07 million are held by Bb&T Secs Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.26% or 839,524 shares in its portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,075 shares to 6,390 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.