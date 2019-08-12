Credit Agricole S A Increased Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position By $720,000; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding By $777,420

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 46.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 8,638 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 9,815 shares with $892,000 value, down from 18,453 last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 645,385 shares traded or 39.31% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 4000% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 80,000 shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 82,000 shares with $783,000 value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 1.38M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.02% stake. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 130,913 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 496,753 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 33,831 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Wasatch Advisors holds 6.44M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 8.33M shares. Virtu Limited Liability invested in 25,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Credit Agricole S A decreased Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) stake by 5,644 shares to 36,308 valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 159,238 shares and now owns 47,073 shares. Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) was reduced too.

