Credit Agricole S A Increased Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding By $361,100; DYNACERT COMMON SHARES CANADA (DYFSF) Shorts Up By 0.12%

Credit Agricole S A increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 36.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 2,300 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 7.96%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 8,620 shares with $1.36M value, up from 6,320 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $7.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $140.34. About 284,593 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myelom; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T

DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) had an increase of 0.12% in short interest. DYFSF’s SI was 162,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.12% from 162,100 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 2 days are for DYNACERT INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s short sellers to cover DYFSF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3421. About 3,100 shares traded. dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DynaCERT Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $97.92 million. The Company’s patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the HydraGen that enhances the engine performance for use in on-road applications with class 6 to 8 engines.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has 1.28% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 14,081 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd owns 27,000 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 2,557 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 20,838 shares. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has invested 0.47% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 20,005 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt accumulated 83,796 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Capital Rech Global owns 6.67M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise owns 211,698 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Com stated it has 0.09% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co has 2,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking accumulated 149,860 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 0.21% or 3,618 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,660 are owned by Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware.

Among 5 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. bluebird bio had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Friday, February 22 report.