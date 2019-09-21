Credit Agricole S A Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Decreased as Shares Rose; As Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Share Price Were Volatile, Gagnon Securities Increased Position by $409,725

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.20 million market cap company. It closed at $7.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 34,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 27,262 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 62,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 575,120 shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Llc reported 2.63% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0% in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX). S Squared Technology Ltd stated it has 690,074 shares or 5.02% of all its holdings. Gagnon Ltd Liability invested in 748,074 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 18,400 shares to 109,200 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,364 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

