Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position By $2.60 Million; Nuveen Build America Bond Fund Has 0.61 Sentiment

Credit Agricole S A increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 19.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 10,740 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)'s stock declined 8.06%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 65,492 shares with $15.91 million value, up from 54,752 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.9. About 491,235 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.51, from 2.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 28 sold and decreased holdings in Nuveen Build America Bond Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.99 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Build America Bond Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund for 527,078 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 936,040 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.43% invested in the company for 247,938 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,060 shares.

Nuveen Build America Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $601.00 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 57,990 shares traded. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) has risen 3.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.21% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Klarich Lee.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Summit Redstone Partners with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,608 are held by Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1.98% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 18,113 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc reported 45,850 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc reported 1,360 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tci Wealth Advisors has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Ins Tx invested 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd accumulated 3,200 shares. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv has 2.51% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd reported 5,896 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 22,526 are owned by Pnc Fin Serv Gru. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 434 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,288 shares.