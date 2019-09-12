Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Kylin Management Has Decreased Holding

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09 million, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $178.84. About 10.31 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 39,331 shares as the company's stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 87,983 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 48,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.26. About 1.50 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 10,100 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 77,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,402 shares, and cut its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.39% or 18,022 shares. Cap Ca reported 0.54% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nottingham Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,507 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 9,299 shares. Swedbank stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Naples Global Ltd Co, Florida-based fund reported 7,156 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Us has 0.42% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 457 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 967,774 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,402 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.1% or 9,607 shares. Baltimore stated it has 109,118 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 310,444 shares.