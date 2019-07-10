Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Holding by $859,788 as Market Value Declined; Tsp Capital Management Group Position in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) Has Raised by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.1816 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8316. About 2.07 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 18/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SIBANYE-STILLWATER CEO CONFIDENT OF LONMIN TAKEOVER, MANAGEMENT MUST MAINTAIN CASH; 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 14/05/2018 – Lonmin insists Sibanye takeover remains on track; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises 30%; Backs 2018 Production Targets; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – HAS NO INTENTION TO ISSUE EQUITY IN ORDER TO REDUCE DEBT; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FOUR OF TEN RESCUED HAVE SUCCUMBED TO THEIR INJURIES AND PASSED AWAY; SIX EMPLOYEES ARE IN HOSPITAL

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 47,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,234 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2.09M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.03% stake. British Columbia Invest Corp has 0.03% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 185,544 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 47,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Resources has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Adage Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.23M shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 91,341 shares. 40,907 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. State Bank Of America De holds 0% or 766,241 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 533,980 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau holds 0.46% or 2.55M shares. Macquarie Gru has 81,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.06 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 273,781 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 3,444 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWJ) by 32,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GT’s profit will be $97.59 million for 8.81 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.05% EPS growth.