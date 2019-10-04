Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Eog Res (EOG) Stake as Stock Declined; Sectoral Asset Management Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Has Lifted by $3.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 6,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, down from 29,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 436,332 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 86.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 37,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 20,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $170.89. About 118,074 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,651 shares to 217,996 shares, valued at $43.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 36,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $709.50M for 14.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% or 536,141 shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 8.22M were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) invested in 0% or 15 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 769,987 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Da Davidson & Com reported 12,465 shares. 57,736 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,687 shares. Moreover, Meridian Mgmt has 1.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Asset Ltd Tn owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 192,090 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 877,084 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 114,852 shares. Scotia Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,400 shares to 83,198 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,851 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health.