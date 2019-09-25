Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Position in Xilinx (XLNX); Voloridge Investment Management Maintains Position in State Str (STT)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 44,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 91,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78M, up from 46,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 247,221 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 20,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 169,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 148,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 93,878 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 135,229 shares to 93,770 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,728 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 127,260 shares. Burt Wealth has 0.08% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 760 are owned by Destination Wealth. Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 10,206 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated has 6,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 9,758 shares. Field And Main Bank holds 1,475 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Wade G W And Incorporated has 0.13% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 24,716 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 12,045 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Compton Mgmt Ri stated it has 6,695 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,722 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 551,221 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest holds 502 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $547,995 activity. On Thursday, August 29 O HANLEY RONALD P bought $353,010 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 654,074 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 68,014 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Lc has 0.37% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amer Century Companies holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1.59 million shares. Westpac owns 97,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House invested in 1,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 48,969 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 890,813 shares. Highland Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Apriem Advsr has 4,385 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 62,200 shares in its portfolio. 1.40 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg. Lc invested in 79,600 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 4,792 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Comm Ltd Com.