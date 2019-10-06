Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS); Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Declined While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut by $4.08 Million Its Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 48,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 154,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09 million, down from 203,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 763,661 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 88,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 million, up from 81,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $278.33M for 9.88 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,860 shares stake. Ancora Advsrs Lc has invested 0.2% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Horizon Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,014 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 9,699 shares. Cornerstone reported 514 shares stake. 878,042 are held by Invesco Limited. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 7,504 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 36,681 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 6,148 shares. 2,930 are owned by Guinness Asset Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc stated it has 3,632 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt owns 9,117 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions holds 0.02% or 20,472 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 220,359 shares stake.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 78,035 shares to 200,813 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.05% or 60,008 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.27M shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Llc stated it has 56,611 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Plc has 2.20 million shares. Carroll Associates Inc accumulated 755 shares. State Street Corp has 13.33M shares. 73,299 were reported by Hightower Lc. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.16% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 15,081 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 53,440 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 554,214 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 10,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.02% stake. Ruggie reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Confluence Investment Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 193,678 shares.

