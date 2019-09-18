Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $3.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Stake by $301,626

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 356,616 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 364,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.38 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 80.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 39,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 87,983 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, up from 48,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 2.24 million shares traded or 12.29% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 46,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc by 86,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,611 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.47 million were reported by Citigroup. Drw Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 15,980 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Marsico Capital Ltd Company has 0.96% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,290 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.07% or 13,206 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.29% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Brinker Cap invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 9,607 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Capstone Financial Advsrs holds 0.05% or 3,448 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bokf Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 46,934 shares. Finemark State Bank And invested in 102,149 shares. Barbara Oil owns 7,500 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

