Credit Agricole S A Has Raised Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $474,145; As Stryker (SYK) Valuation Rose, Holder Addenda Capital Has Raised Holding

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 23,593 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 20,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $218.43. About 300,480 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 20,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 81,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 60,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 594,359 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Svcs holds 4,275 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns reported 0.14% stake. Punch & Associate Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 72,796 shares. Autus Asset Lc invested in 0.16% or 4,940 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Allstate has 0.15% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 28,136 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Llc owns 169,591 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.3% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com has 6,670 shares. 3,697 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 171 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,273 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 2,990 shares. Moreover, White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,200 shares.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares to 41,695 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, May 17.

