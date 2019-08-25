Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Position by $3.06 Million; Market Value Rose; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Upped by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 27,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 77,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 36,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 698,753 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 661,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 80,199 shares to 30,032 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,563 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.