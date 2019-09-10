Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Enerplus (ERF) Position by $1.28 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Synnex (SNX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $939,550

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 188,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 348,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 1.41 million shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 202,560 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $49.90 million for 7.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66,740 shares to 67,720 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06 million for 8.20 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.