Credit Agricole S A Has Lifted Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $2.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Polen Capital Management Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,292 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 11.04 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 15,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $363.33. About 311,955 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of stock or 5,000 shares. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 26,670 shares to 166,841 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 39,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,124 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Communications stated it has 2,976 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 270,987 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davis R M has 140,065 shares. 103 were reported by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,000 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 139,039 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 103,591 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 517 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Country Tru Natl Bank owns 91,421 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 2,120 shares. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

