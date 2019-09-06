Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Nike (NKE) Position by $397,488; Share Value Rose; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Crescent Park Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 381.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,972 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 1.55M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 1.33 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 26,000 shares to 30,795 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

