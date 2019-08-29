Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Kadant (KAI) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Kadant Inc (KAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 73 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold their holdings in Kadant Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 9.29 million shares, up from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kadant Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Credit Agricole S A increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 10,512 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 28,908 shares with $5.55M value, up from 18,396 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $73.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 493,684 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS SOVEREIGN BALANCE SHEETS LOOK RISKY; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 30/05/2018 – Besieged by Activist Investors? Goldman Unveils an App for That; 08/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in British online mortgage broker Trussle in latest example of major; 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

The stock increased 1.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 19,084 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $932.07 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. for 142,226 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 16,402 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.48% in the stock. Clean Yield Group, a Vermont-based fund reported 10,908 shares.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) stake by 23,821 shares to 54,624 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 7,565 shares and now owns 17,523 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) stake by 23,821 shares to 54,624 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 7,565 shares and now owns 17,523 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.98% above currents $203.04 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

