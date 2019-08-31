Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Jd Com (JD) Holding by $1.80 Million as Market Value Declined; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Upped Csx Com (CSX) Position by $4.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 144,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 204,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 10.09M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 162.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 63,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 102,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 38,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (NYSE:POR) by 128,321 shares to 328,831 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG) by 64,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,178 shares, and cut its stake in Dril Quip Inc Com (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Management owns 10,626 shares. Oakworth Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 9,274 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co owns 28,214 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 25,357 were reported by Force Capital Mngmt Lc. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 12,689 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gibraltar Cap Mngmt holds 6.87% or 91,401 shares. Highland Management Limited Com invested 1.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Everett Harris And Company Ca stated it has 9,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sfmg Llc invested in 76,279 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 981,433 shares. Reilly Finance Limited reported 2,622 shares. Strategic Financial Service Incorporated accumulated 7,880 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 8,569 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 146,588 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CSX sells 220 miles of track to Canadian National – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Does CSX Corporation Generate Its Revenues? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.