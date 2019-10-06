Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Its Position in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) as Market Value Rose; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Towle & Co Has Trimmed Position by $355,500

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 174,961 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 3.10M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $377.87M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 557,510 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $17.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 261,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $77.29M for 8.26 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 62,800 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 17,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

