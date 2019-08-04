Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Its Fabrinet (FN) Position; Cognios Capital Cut Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

Credit Agricole S A decreased Fabrinet (FN) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 12,228 shares as Fabrinet (FN)’s stock declined 10.26%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 79,772 shares with $4.18 million value, down from 92,000 last quarter. Fabrinet now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 319,531 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 73C TO 77C, EST. 75C; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 23.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 5,688 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 18,100 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 23,788 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $43.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.61 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd has 31,640 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 83,166 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 49,975 shares stake. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 4,354 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,507 shares. 10 has 4,422 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology reported 14,860 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co holds 18,313 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Communications Ma reported 2.01 million shares. Whittier Trust Co reported 6 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 36,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 73,938 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 3.22M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 73,678 shares. Sio Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 107,428 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare’s stock falls after surprise profit decline, revenue comes up shy – MarketWatch” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. 37,500 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. $27,896 worth of stock was sold by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. 263 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A..

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $181 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,631 shares to 46,951 valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670 stake by 6,592 shares and now owns 16,221 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Credit Agricole S A increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 14,121 shares to 20,121 valued at $35.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 26,132 shares and now owns 41,532 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Fabrinet had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0% or 98,593 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 108,509 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) or 36,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 40,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 963 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc holds 5,123 shares. Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Pnc Group invested in 8,535 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd reported 3,115 shares. Scout Invs has 78,957 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,011 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 56,845 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,838 shares. Prelude Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 53,375 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.83 million activity. 20,000 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares with value of $1.09 million were sold by Ng Toh-Seng. Mitchell David T. sold 30,000 shares worth $1.57M. 3,000 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares with value of $164,364 were sold by KELLY THOMAS F.

More recent Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Fabrinet -3% target cut for indirect Huawei exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham Lowers Fabrinet’s Price Target, Cites Loss Of Huawei Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.83 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.