Credit Agricole S A Decreased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Holding By $2.32 Million; Macquarie Has 1 Sentiment

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 7 cut down and sold holdings in Macquarie. The investment professionals in our database now have: 358,249 shares, up from 333,619 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Macquarie in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 59,450 shares as Logitech Intl S A (LOGI)’s stock rose 7.26%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 1.15 million shares with $45.14 million value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Logitech Intl S A now has $6.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 88,297 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK OF 12 TO 14 PERCENT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AND $270 MLN TO $280 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPER INCOME; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS

Credit Agricole S A increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 13,320 shares to 41,817 valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 39,270 shares and now owns 142,200 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Logitech has $58 highest and $34 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 18.20% above currents $40.89 stock price. Logitech had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Maxim Group. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $72.49M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com reported 2.54M shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 33,093 shares. 12,500 are held by Brown Advisory. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 10,483 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 6,444 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 71,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 20,636 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 511,663 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,662 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 0.04% or 37,920 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 617 shares. Fil Limited owns 68,310 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 150,463 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested in 5,597 shares. 157,453 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 38,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc owns 330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 59,854 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $82.92 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

