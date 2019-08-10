Credit Agricole S A Decreased Its Globus Med (GMED) Holding by $687,666; As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Market Value Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Upped Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 14,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 93,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 107,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 404,421 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 586.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 115,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 134,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 19,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 529,279 shares to 66,662 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,686 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 24,900 shares. Greenleaf owns 37,270 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 184,562 shares. 12,900 are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com invested in 0.29% or 11,977 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 192,547 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada holds 0% or 81 shares. Wendell David Associates accumulated 75,494 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 2,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 20,129 shares in its portfolio. American And Mgmt Communication owns 1,608 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Limited owns 0.29% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 65,715 shares. Mcrae Cap Management holds 2.5% or 57,835 shares. Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 136,031 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 53,264 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) or 7,085 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 113,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Fund holds 0.01% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,111 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,017 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Washington Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.33% or 5,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 231,678 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. 7,000 are owned by Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,687 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 753,506 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny has 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).