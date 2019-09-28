Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake by $651,000; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position Increased by Dean Investment Associates Llc

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 25,368 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 46,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 775,588 shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 04/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Opens New Joliet Terminal; 13/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 65,634 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, up from 54,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89 million for 14.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Werner Enterprises Receives Four American Inhouse Design Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Werner Logistics Recognized as a Top 3PL Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Werner Enterprises, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Werner Enterprises (WERN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; Approves 5M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Werner Logistics Receives 2019 Digital Edge 50 Award Nasdaq:WERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 176,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 17,439 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 0.04% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 606,817 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 69,686 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Company holds 2,189 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 78,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smithfield owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited, a New York-based fund reported 38,145 shares. Amg Funds Lc invested in 0.83% or 24,983 shares. New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,220 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 10,289 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 51,087 are held by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 36,983 shares to 135,570 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 13,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Named an AI Consultancy Leader by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) by 5,133 shares to 34,386 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 32,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,710 shares, and cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM).