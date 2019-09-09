Credit Agricole S A Cut Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp (EDU) as Market Value Rose; M Holdings Securities Increases Stake in Visa (V)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc (EDU) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 36,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 770,353 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 7.99M shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,600 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,799 shares to 5,783 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.