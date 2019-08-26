Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $1.46 Million; Wedgewood Partners Holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Upped by $3.18 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 405,034 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 491,292 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) To Present At Bernstein 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “C.H. Robinson Names Mike Zechmeister as Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST) by 319,604 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $78.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,597 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 51,610 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 32,818 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 2,790 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 10,323 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co holds 30,983 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 11,382 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Llc has 66,877 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 100,200 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank holds 72 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Liability Com owns 23,040 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 33,789 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc reported 0.55% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 977,301 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 47,209 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bull of the Day: Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.