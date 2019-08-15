Credit Agricole S A Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Sentiment Is 1.57

Credit Agricole S A increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 6,400 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 16,400 shares with $4.49M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $109.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $272.52. About 891,334 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 22 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold positions in PBF Logistics LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 13.97 million shares, down from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PBF Logistics LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 10.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 12.65% above currents $272.52 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 14,000 shares to 12,000 valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 12,267 shares and now owns 9,299 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 2.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 162,031 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 72,354 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 2.2% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 623,941 shares. Woodstock has 0.86% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 1,038 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 40,339 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 11,999 were reported by Northeast Consultants. Mader & Shannon Wealth Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,354 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,213 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 30.29M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Motco accumulated 25,552 shares.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 71,968 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck terminal, a crude oil truck unloading terminal that serves Toledo refinery; DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics to acquire additional 50% stake in Torrance Valley Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP for 775,525 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owns 1.83 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.22% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,536 shares.