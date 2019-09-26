Credit Agricole S A Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding By $6.44 Million; Chevron (CVX) Sentiment Is 1.23

Credit Agricole S A increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 262.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A acquired 91,952 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 126,952 shares with $8.89 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80

Chevron Corp (CVX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 782 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 636 cut down and sold their positions in Chevron Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.20 billion shares, up from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Chevron Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 114 to 99 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 582 Increased: 657 New Position: 125.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. holds 14.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation for 691,900 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 6.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.28% invested in the company for 117,294 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 4.99% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 184,752 shares.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.11 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.74% above currents $69.11 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating.

