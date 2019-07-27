Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Contrasting side by side

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 459 8.20 N/A 31.87 14.50 PayPal Holdings Inc. 105 8.32 N/A 1.87 59.75

Table 1 highlights Credit Acceptance Corporation and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PayPal Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Credit Acceptance Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Credit Acceptance Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PayPal Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Credit Acceptance Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Credit Acceptance Corporation and PayPal Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.08% and an $467.5 average target price. PayPal Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $115.1 average target price and a -0.34% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that PayPal Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Credit Acceptance Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Acceptance Corporation and PayPal Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.5% and 84.5%. About 3.2% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -5.02% 1.19% 5.07% 9.36% 35.76% 21.03% PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.