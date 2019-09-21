Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Comparing side by side

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 470 7.68 N/A 31.87 15.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Acceptance Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Credit Acceptance Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PagSeguro Digital Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Analyst Ratings

Credit Acceptance Corporation and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 6 3.00

$467.5 is Credit Acceptance Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.49%. Competitively the average target price of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is $46, which is potential -3.14% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Credit Acceptance Corporation looks more robust than PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation was less bullish than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.