Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 452 8.24 N/A 31.87 14.50 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.28 N/A -7.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Credit Acceptance Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -662.3% -336.4%

Risk & Volatility

Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LM Funding America Inc.’s 167.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Credit Acceptance Corporation and LM Funding America Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 LM Funding America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -14.12% and an $425 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Acceptance Corporation and LM Funding America Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.5% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of LM Funding America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -5.02% 1.19% 5.07% 9.36% 35.76% 21.03% LM Funding America Inc. -3.57% -1.46% 0.75% -23.73% -78.36% 14.41%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation was more bullish than LM Funding America Inc.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors LM Funding America Inc.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.