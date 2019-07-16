Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Contrasting side by side

Since Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance Corporation 455 8.08 N/A 31.87 14.50 American Express Company 112 2.84 N/A 7.27 16.20

Table 1 highlights Credit Acceptance Corporation and American Express Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Express Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Credit Acceptance Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American Express Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9% American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Express Company is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Credit Acceptance Corporation and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 American Express Company 0 0 6 3.00

Credit Acceptance Corporation’s consensus price target is $425, while its potential downside is -12.37%. On the other hand, American Express Company’s potential upside is 9.01% and its consensus price target is $139.6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, American Express Company is looking more favorable than Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.5% of Credit Acceptance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86.9% of American Express Company are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, American Express Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Acceptance Corporation -5.02% 1.19% 5.07% 9.36% 35.76% 21.03% American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44%

For the past year Credit Acceptance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Express Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats American Express Company.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.