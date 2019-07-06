Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Price Rose While Jlb & Associates Lifted Its Stake; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Price Rose, Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Position by $980,560

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 57,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $170.65. About 569,413 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $489.8. About 47,873 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 735 shares. Jefferies Ltd has 0.04% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 9,500 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 968 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.04% or 199,074 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 11,381 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 5,309 shares. Blackrock invested in 503,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership owns 447 shares. Schaller Investment Incorporated holds 10.21% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 30,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com invested in 2,304 shares or 0.1% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 17,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Utah Retirement Sys reported 2,045 shares. Jlb Assoc reported 4,791 shares. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 0.1% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Credit Acceptance (CACC) – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance: Loan Performance Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Invest in Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension to Revolving Secured Line of Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BLK, FSLR, CACC – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) CEO Greg Brown on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions (MSI) Says USPTO Upholds Validity of its Patents Against Challenges Raised by Hytera – StreetInsider.com” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions Acquires VaaS International Holdings, Leader in Data and Image Analytics for Vehicle Location – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.48 million for 28.07 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 98 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 19,028 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 987,534 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burney Com stated it has 27,341 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Com has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Keybank Association Oh has 2,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Savant Limited Co owns 3,305 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,486 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.13% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Fincl Mngmt owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 18,061 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).