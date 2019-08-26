Credit Acceptance (CACC) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $699,952 as Valuation Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Boosted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $60.16 Million as Stock Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $453.69. About 84,071 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 501,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.35M, up from 660,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 201,219 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here Are 5 Reasons to Buy Santander Consumer (SC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Credit Acceptance Corp At $400, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Hawaii has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 21,077 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1,610 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 2,554 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 968 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 160,513 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 580 shares. Account Mngmt Llc stated it has 7.17% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Axa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 109,580 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01M shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 328,121 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.22% or 41,400 shares in its portfolio. 2.00M are held by Bamco Inc New York. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management reported 1.10 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 3 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd holds 49,531 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 52 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 60,952 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 289,848 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 190 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,953 shares. First Personal Fincl Service reported 227 shares.