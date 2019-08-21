Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Stock Declined While Wasatch Advisors Has Increased by $2.16 Million Its Stake; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Lowered by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 4,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 256,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.82M, up from 251,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $461.32. About 39,147 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 356,470 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

