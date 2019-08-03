Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Smith Thomas W Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Increased Position by $692,860

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,410 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $96.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,021 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3,986 shares. Franklin Inc has 3.33M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.19% or 4.06 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 200 shares. 282 are owned by Howe Rusling. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% or 4.05 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 579,978 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 481 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 13,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.64% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).