Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Stake by $1.80 Million; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Position by $3.11 Million

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $465. About 15,013 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 159,131 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 6.15 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,405 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Sageworth Trust reported 43 shares stake. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 54,843 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2.16 million shares. Hbk Invests LP owns 14,684 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 62,766 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 16,384 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,098 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 49,174 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 216,481 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

