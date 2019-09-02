Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Bloombergsen Lifted Stake; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60M, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $452.65. About 78,023 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 605 shares. Pnc Financial Serv holds 116,122 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 700 shares. The Illinois-based Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Street Corp has 147,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Abrams Bison Invs Limited Liability has invested 24.48% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,528 shares in its portfolio. 512 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 2,781 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 17,372 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,247 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 54,700 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 61 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,964 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).