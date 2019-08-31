Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Bloombergsen Has Upped Stake by $16.99 Million; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Cut Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Stock Rose

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60M, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $452.65. About 54,001 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.08 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,086 shares. Pcj Counsel Ltd accumulated 186,120 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 1.07M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James reported 37,065 shares. Two Sigma accumulated 56,373 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 402,063 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 288,700 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 725,178 are held by Alps Advisors Incorporated. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). U S holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 277,363 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Art Limited Liability Com reported 74,475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Huami Corporation (HMI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortuna to release second quarter 2019 financial results on August 7, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.