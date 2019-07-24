Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $73.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Encana (ECA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jvl Advisors Upped Holding

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $493. About 42,803 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6375. About 12.45 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

