Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Lowered Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Position Held by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 109.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,942 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.91M, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $379.7. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $483.94. About 25,049 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 1,374 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 19,793 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 12,241 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Com accumulated 804 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 19,277 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets accumulated 1,245 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 0% or 20 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Victory Capital owns 30,533 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 3,753 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Llc has invested 0.14% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Caxton has 0.26% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 479 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 16,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc owns 114,405 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 170,164 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.69 million for 13.66 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt owns 1.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,598 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 534,179 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 12,687 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust has 2,565 shares. Northstar Grp reported 0.16% stake. Clark Management Group Incorporated reported 13,031 shares. Mathes Co invested in 1.8% or 9,345 shares. Strategic Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,893 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btr Capital has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 5.52% or 16,379 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Na invested in 668,496 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 435,514 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 17,696 shares. Advent Cap Management De stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).