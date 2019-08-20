Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Abrams Bison Investments Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined; As Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) Share Price Rose, Foundry Partners Increased Position

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 82,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 434,325 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 351,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 240,968 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $468.66. About 45,666 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 9,586 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 6.24M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Parametric Associate Llc invested in 0% or 161,697 shares. Jennison Associates Lc reported 34,954 shares. First Advisors LP invested in 113,362 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 205,051 shares. 23,878 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). First Citizens Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 0.02% or 6,828 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 17,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 1,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 142,289 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 87,440 shares to 172,331 shares, valued at $21.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 91,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,100 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 6,157 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 168,441 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Franklin Resources accumulated 605 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 3,281 shares. 67 are owned by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. First Trust LP invested in 26,544 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 728 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,852 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 16,434 are held by Morgan Stanley.