Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holder Abrams Bison Investments Trimmed Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Position as Stock Rose

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $481.05. About 62,809 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 511 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 6,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54 million for 13.57 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.04% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 1,407 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 954 were reported by Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,297 shares. Maverick Limited reported 10,540 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested 0.05% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Utah Retirement System reported 1,982 shares. Schaller Invest Grp Inc has 30,500 shares for 11.47% of their portfolio. 69,072 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. 19,277 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 3,100 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 41,634 shares. Moreover, Smith Thomas W has 33.48% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 100,348 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 2,900 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Company invested 6.46% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regions Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 906 shares. Capstone Inv Llc reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 1.24% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 390 shares. Korea Inv holds 13,066 shares. Indexiq Ltd stated it has 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Franklin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 14,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 30,215 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Management L P. Brinker Cap Inc owns 2,491 shares.

