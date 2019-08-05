Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

We will be comparing the differences between Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) and Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Money Center Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp Ltd. 234 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16 Comerica Incorporated 77 3.04 N/A 7.74 9.45

Table 1 demonstrates Credicorp Ltd. and Comerica Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Comerica Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Credicorp Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Credicorp Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Comerica Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3% Comerica Incorporated 0.00% 15.9% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Credicorp Ltd.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Comerica Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Credicorp Ltd. and Comerica Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Comerica Incorporated 0 6 1 2.14

Credicorp Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.84% and an $240 average target price. Meanwhile, Comerica Incorporated’s average target price is $82.44, while its potential upside is 21.43%. The data provided earlier shows that Comerica Incorporated appears more favorable than Credicorp Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.3% of Credicorp Ltd. shares and 86.5% of Comerica Incorporated shares. Credicorp Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 36.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Comerica Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66% Comerica Incorporated 1.15% 0.26% -4.92% -9.54% -24.24% 6.57%

For the past year Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend while Comerica Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats Comerica Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, the United States; Canada; and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.