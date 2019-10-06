Credicorp Ltd (BAP) to pay $8.00 on Nov 22, 2019; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Sentiment Is 1.03

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 31 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 30 sold and reduced equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 22.38 million shares, down from 23.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) is expected to pay $8.00 on Nov 22, 2019. (NYSE:BAP) shareholders before Oct 21, 2019 will receive the $8.00 dividend. Credicorp Ltd’s current price of $207.65 translates into 3.85% yield. Credicorp Ltd’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $207.65. About 282,663 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.44 billion. It operates through four divisions: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), A Stock That Climbed 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Declaration of Special Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 International Growth Stocks for Your Shortlist – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 20.39% above currents $207.65 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of BAP in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by HSBC.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETY: Investors Better Off With A 90/10 Stock/Bond Index Fund Split – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund declares $0.0843 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8% Current Income And Capital Growth From This High-Yield, Sustainable Capital Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG – Mediocre Performance, Terrible Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 293,075 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 642,174 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 544,944 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 6,800 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 151,488 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.