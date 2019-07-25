Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake Lifted by Harding Loevner Lp; Brighton Jones Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $874,503 as Share Value Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.01 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $228.05. About 141,892 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, up from 68,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $144.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.